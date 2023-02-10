Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABNB, PRLB, SSRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 55,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,100 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB) options are showing a volume of 2,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 206,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.7% of PRLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of PRLB. Below is a chart showing PRLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) options are showing a volume of 13,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.8% of SSRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,000 underlying shares of SSRM. Below is a chart showing SSRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, PRLB options, or SSRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
