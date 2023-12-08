Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABNB, ANET, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 27,605 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 2,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 9,042 contracts, representing approximately 904,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,996 contracts, representing approximately 299,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $495 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:
