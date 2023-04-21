News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABBV, PEN, DE

April 21, 2023 — 04:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 21,236 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,000 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 1,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 154,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,300 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 7,585 contracts, representing approximately 758,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

