Markets
AAPL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAPL, LILAK, TH

March 31, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 822,055 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 82.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 67.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 95,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK) options are showing a volume of 15,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.7% of LILAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 15,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LILAK. Below is a chart showing LILAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 7,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.2% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, LILAK options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRV
 AMRS Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AMBP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
LILAK
TH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.