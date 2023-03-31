Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAPL, LILAK, TH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 822,055 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 82.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 67.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 95,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK) options are showing a volume of 15,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.7% of LILAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 15,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LILAK. Below is a chart showing LILAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 7,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.2% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, LILAK options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRV
AMRS Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AMBP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.