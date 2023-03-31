Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAPL, LILAK, TH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 822,055 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 82.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 67.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 95,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK) options are showing a volume of 15,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.7% of LILAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 15,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of LILAK. Below is a chart showing LILAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 7,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.2% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

