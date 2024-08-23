Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: Z, SQ, GXO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total volume of 18,031 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 1,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 31,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 4,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,500 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 3,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for Z options, SQ options, or GXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

