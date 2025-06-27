Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XYZ, ALGT, SMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total volume of 82,043 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.4% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 12,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) options are showing a volume of 3,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 397,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.1% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,400 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 436,206 contracts, representing approximately 43.6 million underlying shares or approximately 107.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 39,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

