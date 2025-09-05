Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XYZ, ALAB, WFC

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 24,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 63,271 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,900 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, ALAB options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
