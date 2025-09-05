Markets
XYZ

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XYZ, ALAB, WFC

September 05, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 40,322 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 5,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) options are showing a volume of 24,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 63,271 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,900 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, ALAB options, or WFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 LOOP Videos
 Starbucks market cap history
 AOGO shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
LOOP Videos-> Starbucks market cap history-> AOGO shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XYZ
ALAB
WFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.