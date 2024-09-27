Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WPC, ROKU, RIOT

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 19,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 81,513 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 26,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
