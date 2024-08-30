Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WMT, BKNG, JPM

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,939 contracts, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3900 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3900 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 46,070 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMT options, BKNG options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
