Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WMT, BKNG, JPM

August 30, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 115,991 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 21,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,939 contracts, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3900 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3900 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 46,070 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 60.2% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 3,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, BKNG options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

