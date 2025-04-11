Markets
WFC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WFC, HUM, TTWO

April 11, 2025 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 96,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 6,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,900 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 8,047 contracts, representing approximately 804,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,810 contracts, representing approximately 881,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, HUM options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Dividend Stocks YTD
 LFGR Split History
 SURF shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Dividend Stocks YTD-> LFGR Split History-> SURF shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WFC
HUM
TTWO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.