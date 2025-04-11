Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WFC, HUM, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 96,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025 , with 6,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,900 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 8,047 contracts, representing approximately 804,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,810 contracts, representing approximately 881,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

