Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WFC, HUM, TTWO

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 8,047 contracts, representing approximately 804,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,810 contracts, representing approximately 881,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.