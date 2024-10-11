Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VST, TFC, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 78,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 20,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) options are showing a volume of 40,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of TFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 15,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TFC. Below is a chart showing TFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 24,485 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 17,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

