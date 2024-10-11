Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VST, TFC, WDC

Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) options are showing a volume of 40,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of TFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 15,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TFC. Below is a chart showing TFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 24,485 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 17,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VST options, TFC options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Benfords Law Stocks
VNTR Stock Predictions
SNP Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.