Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VRT, RGLD, NNE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total of 33,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 3,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 390,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 14,973 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,800 underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

