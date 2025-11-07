Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VRT, MRVL, CIFR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total of 39,706 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,000 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 80,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,400 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cipher Mining Inc (Symbol: CIFR) saw options trading volume of 255,762 contracts, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 25,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

