Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VLO, NRG, UNH

September 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 13,050 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 3,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,200 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 11,416 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 12,978 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

