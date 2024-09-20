Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VLO, NRG, UNH

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 11,416 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 12,978 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
