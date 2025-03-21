News & Insights

Markets
VFC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VFC, ZS, ABNB

March 21, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 34,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 8,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,500 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 10,895 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 24,081 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,100 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VFC options, ZS options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Market News Video
 Institutional Holders of SVIX
 Funds Holding ZAIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Market News Video-> Institutional Holders of SVIX-> Funds Holding ZAIS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VFC
ZS
ABNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.