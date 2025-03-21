Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VFC, ZS, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 34,539 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 8,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,500 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 10,895 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 24,081 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,100 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

