VCEL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VCEL, AXP, SNOW

December 26, 2025 — 04:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vericel Corp (Symbol: VCEL), where a total of 2,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of VCEL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 607,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,600 underlying shares of VCEL. Below is a chart showing VCEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 12,030 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $382.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $382.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 29,100 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 2,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VCEL options, AXP options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

