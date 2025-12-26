Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VCEL, AXP, SNOW

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 12,030 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $382.50 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $382.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 29,100 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 2,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
