Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, WMT, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 28,280 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025 , with 3,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 102,160 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 11,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 41,347 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 8,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, WMT options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

