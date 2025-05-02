Markets
UPST

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, WMT, TTD

May 02, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 28,280 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 3,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 102,160 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 11,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 41,347 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 8,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, WMT options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of MLTX
 CUBE YTD Return
 LMRK Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of MLTX-> CUBE YTD Return-> LMRK Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UPST
WMT
TTD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.