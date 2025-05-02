Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPST, WMT, TTD

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 102,160 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 11,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 41,347 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 8,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
