Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, SBUX, CLSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 44,763 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 4,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 45,999 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) saw options trading volume of 135,844 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 16,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

