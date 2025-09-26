Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, SBUX, CLSK

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 45,999 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) saw options trading volume of 135,844 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 16,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
