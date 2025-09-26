Markets
UPS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, SBUX, CLSK

September 26, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 44,763 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 4,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 45,999 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) saw options trading volume of 135,844 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 16,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, SBUX options, or CLSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FISI Price Target
 ETFs Holding SGYP
 SCKT Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FISI Price Target-> ETFs Holding SGYP-> SCKT Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UPS
SBUX
CLSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.