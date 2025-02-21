Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, ODFL, DPZ

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) saw options trading volume of 8,191 contracts, representing approximately 819,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,000 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,675 contracts, representing approximately 267,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 554,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, ODFL options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
