UPS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, ODFL, DPZ

February 21, 2025 — 01:54 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 41,194 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 5,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) saw options trading volume of 8,191 contracts, representing approximately 819,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,000 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 2,675 contracts, representing approximately 267,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 554,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

