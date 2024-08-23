News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, LYB, FDX

August 23, 2024 — 04:03 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 25,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 8,650 contracts, representing approximately 865,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,300 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 6,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 652,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

