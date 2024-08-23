Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, LYB, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 25,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 2,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 8,650 contracts, representing approximately 865,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,300 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 6,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 652,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

