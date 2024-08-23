Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, LYB, FDX

LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) saw options trading volume of 8,650 contracts, representing approximately 865,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,300 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 6,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 652,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
