Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, GEV, AXP

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 13,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 11,618 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, GEV options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
FINW Stock Predictions
ETB market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.