UPS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UPS, GEV, AXP

September 13, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 20,006 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 13,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 11,618 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

