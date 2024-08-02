Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNP, AAL, CLX

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 360,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 100,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 9,350 contracts, representing approximately 935,000 underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNP options, AAL options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
Institutional Holders of JMI
VMI Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.