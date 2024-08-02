News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNP, AAL, CLX

August 02, 2024 — 04:56 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 21,296 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.2% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 4,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,200 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 360,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 100,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 9,350 contracts, representing approximately 935,000 underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

