Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNH, CRWD, JPM

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 22,171 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 43,836 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, CRWD options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
