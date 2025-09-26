Markets
UNH

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UNH, CRWD, JPM

September 26, 2025 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 109,617 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 9,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 995,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 22,171 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 43,836 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 2,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

