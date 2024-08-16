Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ULTA, NFLX, META

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 75,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 201% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $675 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 8,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 870,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $675 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 318,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 186.2% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 24,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, NFLX options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
