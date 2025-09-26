Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UAL, RGTI, ULTA

Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) options are showing a volume of 309,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 27,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,951 contracts, representing approximately 395,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
