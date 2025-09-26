Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UAL, RGTI, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 24,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 3,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,500 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) options are showing a volume of 309,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 27,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,951 contracts, representing approximately 395,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

