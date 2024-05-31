News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: U, WDAY, DASH

May 31, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 57,521 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 7,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,000 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 19,414 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 26,966 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

