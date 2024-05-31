Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: U, WDAY, DASH

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 19,414 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 26,966 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for U options, WDAY options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
