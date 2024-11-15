Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: U, RLAY, ROKU

Relay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLAY) options are showing a volume of 7,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of RLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares of RLAY. Below is a chart showing RLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 25,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for U options, RLAY options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: DDC Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LSST
C.H. Robinson Worldwide 13F Filers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.