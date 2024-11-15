News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: U, RLAY, ROKU

November 15, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 58,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,600 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Relay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLAY) options are showing a volume of 7,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of RLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares of RLAY. Below is a chart showing RLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 25,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
