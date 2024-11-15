Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: U, RLAY, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 58,078 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 7,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,600 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Relay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLAY) options are showing a volume of 7,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 717,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of RLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,100 underlying shares of RLAY. Below is a chart showing RLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 25,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

