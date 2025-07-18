Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWLO, ZS, POWL

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 9,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) saw options trading volume of 1,132 contracts, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
