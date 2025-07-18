Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWLO, ZS, POWL

July 18, 2025 — 04:05 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 10,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 9,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 974,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) saw options trading volume of 1,132 contracts, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, ZS options, or POWL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
