Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWLO, INSP, DBRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 20,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) saw options trading volume of 3,502 contracts, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares or approximately 97.2% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) options are showing a volume of 18,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

