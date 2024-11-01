Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWLO, INSP, DBRG

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) saw options trading volume of 3,502 contracts, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares or approximately 97.2% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) options are showing a volume of 18,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
