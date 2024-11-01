News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TWLO, INSP, DBRG

November 01, 2024 — 03:50 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 20,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) saw options trading volume of 3,502 contracts, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares or approximately 97.2% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) options are showing a volume of 18,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,400 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
