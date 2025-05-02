Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, UNH, FDX

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 76,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 8,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 12,452 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, UNH options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
ZC Videos
BIVI YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.