Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, UNH, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 43,731 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 208.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 6,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 76,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 8,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 12,452 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

