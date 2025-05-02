Markets
TTWO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, UNH, FDX

May 02, 2025 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 43,731 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 208.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 76,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 8,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 12,452 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, UNH options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
 ZC Videos
 BIVI YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein-> ZC Videos-> BIVI YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TTWO
UNH
FDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.