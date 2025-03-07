News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TRMB, CMG, UNH

March 07, 2025 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB), where a total of 9,588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 958,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of TRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,200 underlying shares of TRMB. Below is a chart showing TRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 59,770 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 25,958 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TRMB options, CMG options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

