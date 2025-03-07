Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TRMB, CMG, UNH

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 59,770 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 25,958 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRMB options, CMG options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Stock Newsletters
TUP shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NIFE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.