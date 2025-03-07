Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TRMB, CMG, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB), where a total of 9,588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 958,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of TRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 4,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,200 underlying shares of TRMB. Below is a chart showing TRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 59,770 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 25,958 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

