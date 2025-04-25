Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TMUS, MRNA, AMD

April 25, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 58,133 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.1% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 4,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,900 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 83,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 16,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 293,315 contracts, representing approximately 29.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 22,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
