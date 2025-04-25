Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TMUS, MRNA, AMD

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 83,424 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 16,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 293,315 contracts, representing approximately 29.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 22,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
