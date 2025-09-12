Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TKO, ATYR, GME

aTyr Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATYR) saw options trading volume of 116,304 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 273.2% of ATYR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 20,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ATYR. Below is a chart showing ATYR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 206,877 contracts, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares or approximately 219.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 30,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
