Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TKO, ATYR, GME

September 12, 2025 — 08:09 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO), where a total volume of 27,876 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 375.7% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 742,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 13,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

aTyr Pharma Inc (Symbol: ATYR) saw options trading volume of 116,304 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 273.2% of ATYR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 20,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ATYR. Below is a chart showing ATYR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 206,877 contracts, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares or approximately 219.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 30,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

