Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TJX, CRM, SPOT

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 21,425 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 11,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $635 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $635 strike highlighted in orange:
