Markets
TJX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TJX, CRM, SPOT

May 23, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total of 22,318 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 21,425 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 11,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $635 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $635 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TJX options, CRM options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding AEY
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PZG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Funds Holding AEY-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PZG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TJX
CRM
SPOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.