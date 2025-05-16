Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TIPT, VKTX, CI

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 16,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 7,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 770,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
