Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TIPT, VKTX, CI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT), where a total volume of 520 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 52,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.3% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 125,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 16,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,000 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 7,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 770,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TIPT options, VKTX options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

