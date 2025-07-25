Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: THO, FSLR, UPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total of 6,999 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 699,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.1% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 613,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 3,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,300 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 36,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 4,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstream Bio Inc (Symbol: UPB) saw options trading volume of 4,008 contracts, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of UPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of UPB. Below is a chart showing UPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for THO options, FSLR options, or UPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

