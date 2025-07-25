Markets
THO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: THO, FSLR, UPB

July 25, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total of 6,999 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 699,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.1% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 613,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,300 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 36,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 4,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Upstream Bio Inc (Symbol: UPB) saw options trading volume of 4,008 contracts, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of UPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of UPB. Below is a chart showing UPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
