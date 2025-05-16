Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: THO, FCX, CHTR

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 62,563 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 3,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,300 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 6,601 contracts, representing approximately 660,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,700 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
