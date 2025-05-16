Markets
THO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: THO, FCX, CHTR

May 16, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total of 2,897 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 289,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 606,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,300 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 62,563 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 3,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,300 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 6,601 contracts, representing approximately 660,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,700 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for THO options, FCX options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

