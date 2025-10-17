Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, OXY, CAVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 46,160 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 3,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 65,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 20,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 28, 2025, with 10,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

