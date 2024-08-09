Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TGT, LOW, MCD

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 11,204 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,500 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 20,407 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 2,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
