Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SYNA, AI, NXT

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 48,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,400 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 8,916 contracts, representing approximately 891,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,900 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SYNA options, AI options, or NXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HCWB market cap history
Institutional Holders of MRNA
Funds Holding SCJ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.