SYNA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SYNA, AI, NXT

September 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

September 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA), where a total volume of 1,879 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 187,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 48,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,400 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 8,916 contracts, representing approximately 891,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,900 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SYNA options, AI options, or NXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
