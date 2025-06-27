Markets
STWD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STWD, CPNG, RARE

June 27, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), where a total of 11,765 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 4,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,300 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) saw options trading volume of 48,292 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 9,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,700 underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) saw options trading volume of 5,734 contracts, representing approximately 573,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
