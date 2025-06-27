Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STWD, CPNG, RARE

Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) saw options trading volume of 48,292 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 9,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,700 underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) saw options trading volume of 5,734 contracts, representing approximately 573,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STWD options, CPNG options, or RARE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Average Annual Return
CODI Average Annual Return
LCAR Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.