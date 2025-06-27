Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: STWD, CPNG, RARE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), where a total of 11,765 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 4,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,300 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) saw options trading volume of 48,292 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 9,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,700 underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) saw options trading volume of 5,734 contracts, representing approximately 573,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,200 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

