Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SQ, FICO, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 47,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024 , with 5,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 173,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1600 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 7,150 contracts, representing approximately 715,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

