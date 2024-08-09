News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SQ, FICO, MDB

August 09, 2024 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 47,763 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 5,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 173,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1600 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 7,150 contracts, representing approximately 715,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, FICO options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

