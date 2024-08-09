Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SQ, FICO, MDB

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 173,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1600 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 7,150 contracts, representing approximately 715,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SQ options, FICO options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
