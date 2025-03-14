Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPOT, CZR, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 11,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025 , with 622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 25,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 15,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 107,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 6,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

