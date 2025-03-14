News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPOT, CZR, WMT

March 14, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 11,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 14, 2025, with 622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 25,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 15,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 107,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 6,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, CZR options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
