Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPOT, CZR, WMT

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 25,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 15,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 107,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 6,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, CZR options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: DOOO Options Chain
HYFM Stock Predictions
Funds Holding BIGT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.