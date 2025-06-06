Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPG, ROKU, DAN

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 20,341 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) saw options trading volume of 8,284 contracts, representing approximately 828,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of DAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,100 underlying shares of DAN. Below is a chart showing DAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
