Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SPG, ROKU, DAN

June 06, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 10,269 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,000 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 20,341 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike put option expiring June 06, 2025, with 1,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) saw options trading volume of 8,284 contracts, representing approximately 828,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of DAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,100 underlying shares of DAN. Below is a chart showing DAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

