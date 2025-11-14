Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOFI, APLD, CR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 549,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 54.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 80.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 25,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 177,614 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 48,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,827 contracts, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

