Markets
SOFI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOFI, APLD, CR

November 14, 2025 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 549,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 54.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 80.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 25,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) saw options trading volume of 177,614 contracts, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 48,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,827 contracts, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SOFI options, APLD options, or CR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BATRA Stock Predictions
 Institutional Holders of AMJL
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BBEU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BATRA Stock Predictions-> Institutional Holders of AMJL-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BBEU-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
APLD
CR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.