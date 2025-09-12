Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOC, DKNG, M

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC), where a total volume of 26,572 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.6% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 2,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,300 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 52,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,800 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 78,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 26,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOC options, DKNG options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.