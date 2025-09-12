Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SOC, DKNG, M

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 52,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,800 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 78,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 26,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOC options, DKNG options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
KFY Historical PE Ratio
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JANQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.