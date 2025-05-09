Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNOW, OUST, HROW

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 7,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 750,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) saw options trading volume of 2,971 contracts, representing approximately 297,100 underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
