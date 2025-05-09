Markets
SNOW

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNOW, OUST, HROW

May 09, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 27,390 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 3,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 7,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 750,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.8% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,400 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) saw options trading volume of 2,971 contracts, representing approximately 297,100 underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, OUST options, or HROW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Dividends
 Funds Holding FHB
 ELRE Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Dividends-> Funds Holding FHB-> ELRE Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNOW
OUST
HROW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.