Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNDK, MO, CAPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total volume of 7,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 793,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 5,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,000 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 36,006 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 16,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) saw options trading volume of 12,355 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,800 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, MO options, or CAPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.