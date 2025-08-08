Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SNDK, MO, CAPR

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 36,006 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 16,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) saw options trading volume of 12,355 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,800 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
