Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SMCI, IIPR, BXP

September 27, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 344,633 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 441.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 23,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 5,547 contracts, representing approximately 554,700 underlying shares or approximately 309.4% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP) options are showing a volume of 28,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 234.1% of BXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,000 underlying shares of BXP. Below is a chart showing BXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, IIPR options, or BXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

