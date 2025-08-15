Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SLM, ALGM, AGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), where a total of 13,257 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 7,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,600 underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 12,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) saw options trading volume of 2,074 contracts, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares or approximately 62% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLM options, ALGM options, or AGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

