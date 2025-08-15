Markets
SLM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SLM, ALGM, AGO

August 15, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), where a total of 13,257 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,600 underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 12,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) saw options trading volume of 2,074 contracts, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares or approximately 62% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SLM options, ALGM options, or AGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of GGAC
 OBK Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of GGAC-> OBK Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLM
AGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.