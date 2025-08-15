Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SLM, ALGM, AGO

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 12,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) saw options trading volume of 2,074 contracts, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares or approximately 62% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
